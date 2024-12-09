What led to the fall of Syria's Assad?

Syrian rebels have toppled President Bashar al-Assad after a lightning offensive which in under two weeks has seen major cities slip from government's fingers, culminating in rebels capturing the capital Damascus on Sunday (Dec 8).

Aron Lund, a fellow at the Century International think tank, told AFP this week that "the main factor" in the rebels' success was "regime weakness and reduced international assistance to Assad".

Militant rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani's "work on building up institutions and centralising much of the rebellion under his own control is also a big part of the story", he added.

Syria's grinding civil war began with a crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011. The front lines had remained largely unchanged for the past four years, until the rebels launched their massive offensive.