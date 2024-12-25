Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband

ECONOMIC LEVERAGE

Türkiye has long held ties with HTS, and analysts say that since the rebels took over Syria, both sides have sought to profit from the relationship.



Ankara accuses the People's Protection Units (YPG) - the main component of the SDF - of being affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency on Turkish soil.



Earlier this month, a Syria specialist who advises Western diplomats in Türkiye said: "The Turks would like to push HTS into striking at the Kurds but HTS doesn't want to get involved."



Although Ankara's role in Assad's overthrow had been "overstated", Türkiye now has "real economic leverage" thanks to the 900-kilometre border it shares with Syria, the source said on condition of anonymity.



How the situation develops will also depend on US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan 20 but has already proclaimed that "Turkey is going to hold the key to Syria".