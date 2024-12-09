Uncertainty reigns amid power vacuum in Syria after the collapse of the Assad regime

As Syrians celebrate the fall of Bashar al-Assad after five decades of brutal dynastic rule, analysts cautioned the situation remains uncertain and precarious as a power vacuum emerges.

Rebels, led by Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched a lightning offensive that captured major cities in less than two weeks, and overthrew the former president after marching into capital Damascus on Sunday (Dec 8).

It capped a devastating war that began in 2011 when Assad violently repressed anti-government protests, leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths in the years that followed and turning millions into refugees.

While the United Nations hail a “historic opportunity” for Syrians to build a better future, the question remains who will fill the leadership void amid fears that someone worse than Assad could take the reins, potentially driving the country into further bloodshed and triggering new risks for the region.