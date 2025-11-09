Syria carries out pre-emptive operations against Islamic State cells

Syria has carried out nationwide pre-emptive operations targeting Islamic State cells, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said on Saturday (Nov 8).

Syrian security forces carried out 61 raids, with 71 people arrested and explosives and weapons seized, the spokesperson told state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.

The raids come ahead of a trip by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump and join an anti Islamic State US-led coalition.

The US State Department and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Washington is preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus to help enable a security pact that the US is brokering between Syria and Israel, six sources familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

A US administration official also previously said that Washington was constantly evaluating its necessary posture in Syria to effectively combat Islamic State.