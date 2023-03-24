Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates

Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Mar 15, 2023. (File photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)

24 Mar 2023 11:22AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 11:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: A United States contractor was killed and five US service members and one other US contractor were wounded when a drone struck a facility on a coalition base in north-east Syria on Thursday (Mar 23), the Pentagon said.

In a statement released late on Thursday, the Defense Department said the intelligence community had determined that the unmanned aerial vehicle was of Iranian origin.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that US Central Command forces retaliated with "precision airstrikes" against facilities in eastern Syria used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"The airstrikes were conducted in response to today's attack as well as a series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC," Austin said.

Overnight, videos on social media purported to show explosions in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor, a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields.

Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area, which also has seen suspected airstrikes by Israel in recent months allegedly targeting Iranian supply routes.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency did not immediately acknowledge any strikes. Syria's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar's state-run news agency reported a call between its foreign minister and Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser. Doha has been an interlocutor between Iran and the US recently amid tensions over Tehran's nuclear program.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran over the strikes, which come during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Austin said he authorised the retaliatory strikes at the direction of President Joe Biden.

"As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing," Austin said. "No group will strike our troops with impunity."

The Pentagon said that two of the wounded service members were treated on site, while three others and the injured contractor were transported to medical facilities in Iraq.

Source: AP/kg

Related Topics

Syria United States Lloyd Austin Joe Biden

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.