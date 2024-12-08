Syria govt says set up security cordon as rebels advance on Damascus

BEIRUT: Syria's embattled government said Saturday it was setting up a ring of steel around Damascus, as rebels on a lightning advance said they were bearing down on the capital.

"There is a very strong security and military cordon on the far edges of Damascus and its countryside, and no one ... can penetrate this defensive line that we, the armed forces, are building," Interior Minister Mohammed al-Rahmoun told state television from the capital.

Earlier, President Bashar al-Assad's government denied that the army had withdrawn from areas around Damascus.

"Our forces have begun the final phase of encircling the capital," said rebel commander Hassan Abdel Ghani, of the rebel alliance that launched the offensive.