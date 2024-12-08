Syria rebels' lightning offensive: 11 days to the fall of Damascus

Rebels on Sunday (Dec 8) declared the end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule in Syria, saying they have toppled him as they swept into Damascus and sent him fleeing.

The rebels' rapid advance in the last days had reignited a years-long war that had begun in 2011 when Assad repressed anti-government protests but which had become largely dormant.

Here is a recap of their lightning offensive:

NOV 27

Jihadists launch a surprise attack on the Syrian army in the northern province of Aleppo, sparking clashes that killed more than 130 people in 24 hours, according to war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack is launched by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) - which controls much of the northwest Idlib area and slivers of neighbouring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces - and its allied factions.

NOV 28

The offensive by HTS comes during a sensitive time for Syria and the region, with a fragile ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel taking effect in neighbouring Lebanon.

Rebels also cut the highway linking Aleppo to Syria's capital Damascus.

NOV 29, 30

Jihadists shell government-held Aleppo and enter the northern city in a blitz assault against forces of the Iranian- and Russian-backed Syrian government.

In response, Russian warplanes launched raids on Aleppo city "for the first time since 2016", the Observatory said.

The rebels seize control of most of Aleppo within a day and hold more than 80 towns and villages in the north.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts expressing concerns over the "dangerous" escalation of hostilities.

DEC 1

The war monitor's head says "Aleppo city is out of control of Syrian regime forces" for the first time in more than a decade.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travel to Damascus to meet Assad, saying before his departure that Tehran would "firmly support the Syrian government and army".

The United States and its allies France, Germany and Britain call for "de-escalation", urging for the protection of civilians and infrastructure in Syria.

DEC 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian both pledged "unconditional support" for their ally, according to the Kremlin.