Syria rescuers, activist say site outside Damascus believed to be mass grave

A key Syrian rescue group and an

activist

told AFP on Wednesday (Dec 25) a burial

site

outside

Damascus

was likely a

mass

grave

for detainees held under former president Bashar al-Assad and fighters killed in the civil war.

DAMASCUS:

In a vast walled area located near the Baghdad Bridge, some 35 kilometres from the capital, AFP journalists visiting the site saw a long row of graves more than one metre deep, mostly covered with cement slabs.

Several of the slabs had been moved and inside, white bags could be seen stacked over each other with names and numbers written on them. One of the bags contained a human skull and bones.

"We think this is a mass grave, we found an open grave with seven bags filled with bones," said Abdel Rahman Mawas from the White Helmets rescue group, which visited the site several days earlier.

He told AFP by telephone that the bags, six of which bore names, were "taken to a secure location", adding that "necessary procedures were begun for DNA testing".

He said if additional graves had been exposed it meant other people may have been searching the site, warning people to "stay away from graves and let the relevant authorities handle them".