Syria says seven civilians killed in Israel Damascus strike

DAMASCUS: The Syrian government said seven civilians were killed in an Israeli air strike in Damascus Tuesday (Oct 8), which a war monitor said targeted a building used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's Hezbollah The defence ministry said women and children were among the dead in the strike on a residential and commercial building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of the capital which is home to embassies and security headquarters.It said the toll was preliminary as rescuers were still combing the rubble.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said: "Israel targeted a building frequented by senior Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah operatives, as well as a car parked in front of the building".Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said nine people were killed, five of them civilians including a child.