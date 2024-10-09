Syria says seven civilians killed in Israel Damascus strike

"I was on my way home when the explosion happened and communications and electricity were cut off so I could no longer contact my family" inside the building, Habib said.



"These were the longest five minutes of my life until I heard the voices of my wife, children and grandchildren."



Syrian state television said the strike caused "extensive" damage.



An AFP correspondent said the first three floors of the building had been destroyed and counted about 20 cars damaged by falling debris.