Starved of electricity, some Syrians turn to solar power

DAMASCUS: Facing crippling electricity cuts, Syrian dentist Ibrahim al-Akzam has turned to solar power to keep his Damascus clinic going, a reflection of the deep energy crisis in his country after 11 years of war.

The move has shielded Akzam from the rolling blackouts of the dilapidated state grid and the rising cost of scarce quantities of diesel to operate a smaller private generator.

"Moving to alternative energy is the best solution at present," said the 41-year-old, who spent nearly US$7,000 on the installation.

That makes him one of the lucky ones. Those still relying on the public grid or private generators have been hit particularly hard in recent weeks as severe fuel shortages forced the state to ration fuel distribution, telecoms towers to cut network access and public institutions to shorten their work weeks.

Syria's state infrastructure has been devastated by the war, which spiralled out of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 and has since killed more than 350,000 people, according to the United Nations.

The power crisis has been further compounded by a wider economic collapse triggered by the conflict, Western sanctions, a currency meltdown and the government's loss of its northeastern oil-producing territories.

A government report published last year said the war had inflicted 6.1 billion Syrian pounds (US$2 billion) of direct and indirect damage on a power grid that once covered 99 per cent of Syria.

The state has sought to encourage more investment in renewable power, introducing incentives that include eliminating customs on imports of equipment needed to produce it.