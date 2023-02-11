Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Six-year-old among four rescued in Syria four days after quake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Six-year-old among four rescued in Syria four days after quake

Six-year-old among four rescued in Syria four days after quake

Six-year-old Musa Hmeidi, a Syrian child who was pulled out alive from under the rubble of a collapsed building on Feb 10, 2023, four days after a deadly earthquake hit the area. (Photo: AFP/Bakr ALKASEM)

11 Feb 2023 04:59AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 04:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JINDAYRIS, Syria: Rescuers pulled four people, including a six-year-old, alive from the rubble in Syria on Friday (Feb 10), four days after a devastating earthquake killed more than 22,700 people in Syria and neighbouring Turkey, an AFP correspondent and state media reported.

Volunteers in the rebel-held northwestern town of Jandairis pulled shell-shocked Musa Hmeidi from under the wreckage of a crumpled building as dozens of residents cheered them on, the AFP correspondent said.

In the government-held town of Jableh, emergency teams pulled three people alive from under the rubble, state news agency SANA said.

The discovery of the four still alive defied the odds as experts say more than 90 per cent of survivors are generally rescued within the first three days of emergency operations after such a major disaster.

Related:

The little boy's bruised face was covered in bandages after medics gave him first aid on the spot in Jindayris, one of a string of rebel-held towns that was heavily damaged by Monday's quake.

"Musa was rescued from under the rubble on the fifth day after the earthquake," said Abu Bakr Mohammed, one of the volunteer rescuers who pulled out the young boy.

"He suffered minor injuries, while his brother died. His (other) family members are still under the debris. We know nothing about them as of yet."

Six-year-old Musa Hmeidi, a Syrian child who was pulled out alive from under the rubble of a collapsed building on Feb 10, 2023, four days after a deadly earthquake hit the area. (Photo: AFP/Bakr ALKASEM)

Rescuers and residents have been racing against time to find survivors with few means at their disposal, sometimes digging with their bare hands or using household utensils to remove the collapsed masonry.

On Tuesday, rescuers in Jandairis found a newborn girl alive under the rubble, her umbilical cord still attached to her dead mother.

The massive quake killed more than 22,700 people in Turkey and Syria, in one of the region's worst disasters in a century. Six survivors were also pulled from under the rubble in Turkey on Friday.

Source: AFP/ic

Related Topics

Syria earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.