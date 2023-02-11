Six-year-old among four rescued in Syria four days after quake

JINDAYRIS, Syria: Rescuers pulled four people, including a six-year-old, alive from the rubble in Syria on Friday (Feb 10), four days after a devastating earthquake killed more than 22,700 people in Syria and neighbouring Turkey, an AFP correspondent and state media reported.

Volunteers in the rebel-held northwestern town of Jandairis pulled shell-shocked Musa Hmeidi from under the wreckage of a crumpled building as dozens of residents cheered them on, the AFP correspondent said.

In the government-held town of Jableh, emergency teams pulled three people alive from under the rubble, state news agency SANA said.

The discovery of the four still alive defied the odds as experts say more than 90 per cent of survivors are generally rescued within the first three days of emergency operations after such a major disaster.