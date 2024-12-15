Türkiye reopens embassy in Syria as diplomats gather for talks

Türkiye reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday (Dec 14), nearly a week after president Bashar al-Assad was toppled by forces backed by Ankara, and 12 years after the diplomatic outpost was shuttered early in Syria's civil war.

The move came as Middle Eastern and Western diplomats were meeting in Jordan for high-level talks on Syria, and a day after nationwide celebrations at Assad's ouster.

Ankara has been a major player in Syria's conflict, holding considerable sway in the northwest and financing armed groups there, and maintaining a working relationship with the militant Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the offensive that brought down Assad.

The Turkish flag was raised over the diplomatic mission, in an embassy district of Damascus, in the presence of the new charge d'affaires Burhan Koroglu, an AFP journalist said.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who on Friday said the embassy would be "operational" on Saturday, also said Ankara had urged Assad backers Russia and Iran not to intervene as the militant-led rebels mounted their lightning advance last week.

"The most important thing was to talk to the Russians and Iranians to ensure that they didn't enter the equation militarily... They understood," Fidan told private television network NTV.

Turkish diplomats joined counterparts from the European Union, the United States and the Arab world on Saturday for talks in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen urged participants to provide humanitarian aid and to ensure "that state institutions do not collapse".

"If we can achieve that, perhaps there is a new opportunity for the Syrian people," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a regional Syria-focused tour, said the Aqaba meeting agreed on the need for an "inclusive and representative" government in Damascus.

A Qatari diplomat, meanwhile, said a delegation from the Gulf emirate would visit Syria on Sunday to meet transitional government officials on aid and the reopening of its embassy.

Unlike other Arab states, Qatar never restored diplomatic ties with Assad after a rupture in 2011.

Assad has fled Syria, closing an era in which suspected dissidents were jailed or killed, and capping nearly 14 years of war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.