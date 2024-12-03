Syrian civil war: Who’s fighting in the revived conflict and why

The rekindling of fighting in Syria comes after a four-year lull in a civil war that first broke out in 2011.

The uneasy stalemate among the country’s various hostile factions was broken when rebel fighters captured the city of Aleppo from President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and another rebel group took a smaller city north of there from Syrian Kurdish forces.

Here is your guide to the origins of the Syrian war, the domestic players, and the external parties who have their own agendas in the conflict.

WHAT ARE THE ORIGINS OF SYRIA’S CIVIL WAR?

Once a French-run mandate, Syria became independent after World War II. In 1966, military officers belonging to the Alawite minority took power.

That assured the domination of the group, whose faith is an offshoot of Shiite Islam, in a country where about 74 per cent of the people are Sunni Muslim. Syria’s population includes sizable Christian, Druze and Kurdish communities as well.

Long-time President Hafez al-Assad brutally suppressed dissent and was succeeded by his son Bashar in 2000.

As part of the wave of pro-democracy unrest known as the Arab Spring, protests erupted in Syria in March 2011.

Using his father’s playbook, Bashar al-Assad crushed them. He unleashed attack aircraft, helicopter gunships, artillery and tanks against the lightly armed rebels that began to organise.

The conflict broke largely along sectarian lines, with Syria’s Alawites supporting Assad and Sunnis backing the opposition.

Foreign powers - including Russia, Iran, the US and Türkiye - saw the war as an opportunity to extend their influence in a country that straddles the region’s geopolitical fault lines.

Foreign intervention increased after the al-Qaeda spinoff Islamic State, which aims to create a puritanical Islamic society, used the turmoil to conquer territory in Syria and in Iraq. The final Islamic State stronghold fell in 2019.