Syrian conflict 'has not ended': UN

UNITED NATIONS: Syria's conflict "has not ended" even after the departure of former president Bashar al-Assad, the UN's envoy to the country warned on Tuesday (Dec 17), highlighting clashes between Turkish-backed and Kurdish groups in the north.

Geir Pedersen, the UN's special envoy for Syria, also called at the Security Council for Israel to "cease all settlement activity in the occupied Syrian Golan" and said an end to sanctions would be key to assisting the country.

Speaking about Turkish-backed and Kurdish fighters, Pedersen warned "there have been significant hostilities in the last two weeks, before a ceasefire was brokered."

"A five-day ceasefire has now expired and I am seriously concerned about reports of military escalation," he said.

"Such an escalation could be catastrophic."

Shortly after Pedersen spoke, the United States announced it had brokered an extension of a ceasefire, to the end of the week, between pro-Turkish fighters and Syrian Kurds at the flashpoint town of Manbij.

Pedersen also said he had met with Syria's new de facto leadership following the rebels' lightning takeover, and toured the infamous Sednaya prison's "dungeons" and "torture and execution chambers," operated under Assad's government.

He called for "broad support" for Syria and an end to sanctions to allow for reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

"Concrete movement on an inclusive political transition will be key in ensuring Syria receives the economic support it needs," Pedersen said.