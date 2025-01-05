Syrian foreign minister in Doha to meet Qatar's prime minister

DOHA: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, appointed by the country's new rulers, arrived in Doha on Sunday (Jan 5) to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a Qatari official told Reuters.

Syrian official news agency SANA confirmed the arrival of the Syrian delegation, which includes the country's Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and head of intelligence Anas Khattab.

The Syrian delegation was set to meet Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, and other senior Qatari officials including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, the official said.

The Syrian minister's visit to Qatar is his second foreign trip less than a month since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by rebels on Dec 8.

Al-Shibani is expected to also visit the United Arab Emirates and Jordan this week to "support stability, security, economic recovery and build distinguished partnerships," according to his account on X.

He embarked on his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, where Saudi officials discussed how best to support Syria's political transition.