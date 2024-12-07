Syrian rebel advances tear at Assad's control as Iran races to send support

Assad regained control of most of Syria after key allies - Russia, Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah group - came to his rescue. But all have recently been weakened and diverted by other crises, giving Sunni Muslim militants a window to fight back.



A senior Iranian official meanwhile said Tehran, which has been focused on tensions with arch-foe Israel since the Gaza war began, would send missiles, drones and more advisers to Syria.



"It is likely that Tehran will need to send military equipment, missiles and drones to Syria ... Tehran has taken all necessary steps to increase the number of its military advisers in Syria and deploy forces," the senior Iranian official said on condition of anonymity.



"Now, Tehran is providing intelligence and satellite support to Syria."



The head of the Syrian faction leading the sweeping assault told CNN that his group - a former Al-Qaeda affiliate now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) - aimed to "build Syria" and bring Syrian refugees back home from Lebanon and Europe.



It was Abu Mohammed Al-Golani's first interview since his group began seizing territory from Assad's forces on Nov. 27. Rebels have captured two major cities so far and are now thrusting toward the key crossroads city of Homs.



HTS broke from Al-Qaeda in 2016, says it poses no threat to the West and has spent years trying to moderate its image, presenting itself as a viable alternative to the Assad family's 54-year authoritarian rule.