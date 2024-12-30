Syria's de facto leader says holding elections could take up to four years

The group's lightning campaign ended a 13-year civil war but has left a host of questions about the future of a multi-ethnic country previously held together by decades of authoritarian Assad family rule, and where foreign states including Turkey and Russia have strong and potentially competing interests.



While Western powers largely welcomed the end of Assad family rule in Syria, it remains unclear whether the group will impose strict Islamic rule or show flexibility and move towards democracy.



Sharaa said HTS, formerly known as the Nusra Front, would be dissolved at a national dialogue conference.