Taiwan delegation irks China with eastern Europe tour

PRAGUE: A Taiwanese government delegation is visiting three eastern EU members to the dismay of China, which is irritated by any signs of Taiwan acting as an independent country.

The 66 government officials will hold talks in Slovakia on Friday (Oct 22) before travelling to the Czech Republic and Lithuania to boost trade ties and investment.

All three countries gave coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan, which has accused Beijing of hampering its efforts to secure enough doses.

The European Union members have shown signs of wanting closer relations with the island, even if that angers China.

Czech-Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce head Pavel Divis said in a statement the visit was "a unique opportunity for us to establish cooperation in sectors in which Taiwan is a global leader".

But the visit angered China, which tries to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage and baulks at any official use of the word "Taiwan" lest it lends the island a sense of international legitimacy.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing China," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The visit also comes after President Joe Biden told a CNN town hall the United States would defend Taiwan if the island was attacked by China, a statement at odds with the long-held US policy known as "strategic ambiguity."

The Taiwan delegation will comprise Kung Ming-hsin, the national development council minister, and Wu Tsung-tsong, science and technology minister.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is due to visit Prague on Oct 27.