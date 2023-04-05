Taiwan president discusses 'regional situation' ahead of McCarthy talks

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with senior security officials on Tuesday (Apr 4) to discuss the "regional situation" ahead of her meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, which China has demanded not take place.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has threatened unspecified retaliation if the get-together, scheduled for Wednesday, happens.

After then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August, China staged war games around Taiwan.

Taiwan's presidential office said that Tsai held the video conference from Belize, her last stop on a Central American trip before going to Los Angeles.

Tsai "listened to a briefing on the overall regional situation", her office said in a statement.

"The president asked relevant units to continue to grasp the surrounding situation, and to enable the visiting delegation to continue to grasp the situation in real-time," it added, referring to keeping Tsai and her team updated while they are overseas.