Will Taiwan President Tsai’s meeting with US House Speaker McCarthy prompt large-scale Chinese drills?

TAIPEI: China is unlikely to take any actions that would backfire on its goal of peaceful reunification with Taiwan, even as the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen meets with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday (Apr 5), said analysts.

Earlier, China warned that the meeting would be a violation of the “One China” principle, and would not help regional peace and stability.

While tensions across the strait continue to escalate, analysts believe Beijing is likely to take a wait-and-see attitude before Taiwan’s presidential election next year.

LOSING DIPLOMATIC ALLIES

Since Ms Tsai took office in 2016, the island has lost nine diplomatic allies to Beijing.

Just last month, Honduras ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan and instead established diplomatic ties with China.