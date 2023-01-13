Taiwan ready to assist Ukraine with digital reconstruction

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Taiwan is ready to help Ukraine upgrade its digital infrastructure in fields such as remote learning as part of rebuilding efforts after the war, the island's Digital Minister Audrey Tang told Reuters.

Tang was visiting Vilnius in her first foreign visit since being appointed as digital minister in August 2022. She pointed to the digitalisation of Taiwan's education system as an area where the island could help.

"Taiwan has already provided humanitarian aid (to Ukraine) in terms of generators, equipment and so, but we are also thinking about the digital layer," Tang told Reuters on Friday (Jan 13).

"We want to provide what has enabled the various people in Taiwan to be a transcultural learning community, despite very different backgrounds."

Tang said there are no official talks with Ukraine's government on digital cooperation, but she is in contact with personal connections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 last year, saying Kyiv's ties with the West threatened Russia's security. Ukraine and its allies call it an unprovoked war to seize territory.