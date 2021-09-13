Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Taliban co-founder releases audio statement after death rumours
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Taliban co-founder releases audio statement after death rumours

Taliban co-founder releases audio statement after death rumours

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks on establishing a new government in Afghanistan.

13 Sep 2021 06:06PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 06:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KABUL: The Taliban co-founder and now deputy prime minister of Afghanistan released an audio statement on Monday (Sep 13) saying he was alive and well after news of his supposed demise went viral on social media.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was last week named as a number two to Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund, blamed "fake propaganda" for the death rumours in an audio message posted by the Taliban.

Social media has been in a frenzy over the speculation - particularly in India, where rumours swirled that he had been mortally wounded in a shootout between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.

"There had been news in the media about my death," Baradar said in the clip.

"Over the past few nights I have been away on trips. Wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine, all my brothers and friends.

"Media always publish fake propaganda. Therefore, reject bravely all those lies, and I 100 per cent confirm to you there is no issue and we have no problem."

Related:

It was not possible to authenticate the message, but it was posted on official Taliban sites - including that of the spokesman of the political office of the new government.

The Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, was also rumoured to have died for several years before the group's spokesman said he was "present in Kandahar" two weeks after they took power.

Chatter in Pakistan and Afghanistan had suggested he had contracted COVID-19 or been killed in a bombing.

Source: AFP/ng

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us