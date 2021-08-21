Taliban co-founder in Afghan capital as evacuation scramble continues

KABUL: The Taliban's senior leadership was gathering in the Afghan capital on Saturday (Aug 21) to map out a future "inclusive" government, as desperation deepened for thousands still scrambling to leave the country via a chaotic evacuation operation.

A senior Taliban official told AFP that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar - who co-founded the group - would meet "jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up".

Taliban officials said they included a top official of the Haqqani network, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by the United States with million-dollar bounties on its leadership.

Six days after the hardline movement swept to power, the flow of people trying to flee continued to overwhelm the international community.

Roads leading to Kabul airport were choked with traffic, while families hoping for a miracle escape crowded between the barbed-wire surrounds of an unofficial no man's land separating the Taliban from US troops and remnants of an Afghan special forces brigade helping them.

Video of a US soldier lifting a baby over a wall at Kabul's airport offered the latest imagery of the utter despair, following horror footage of people hanging onto the outside of departing planes.