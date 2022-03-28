Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights

KABUL: The Taliban have ordered airlines in Afghanistan to stop women from flying unless accompanied by a male relative, in the latest crackdown on basic human rights by the country's new rulers since seizing power.

The hardline Islamists have imposed sweeping restrictions on freedoms, mostly targeting Afghan girls and women, and on Sunday (Mar 27) also ordered local television channels to stop broadcasting BBC news bulletins.

Over the weekend, they also decreed that men and women could not visit parks in the capital on the same days.

After returning to power, the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001, but restrictions have crept back - often implemented regionally at the whim of local officials.

Women are increasingly being shut out of public life - barred from school and most government jobs, and ordered to dress according to the Taliban's strict interpretation of the Koran.

In their latest crackdown, the Taliban ordered Afghanistan's Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air to stop women from boarding flights unless they were escorted by a "mahram", or adult male relative.

The decision was taken after a meeting on Thursday between representatives of the Taliban, the two airlines and Kabul airport immigration authorities, aviation officials told AFP.

"No women are allowed to fly on any domestic or international flights without a male relative," said a letter written by a senior official of Ariana Afghan Airlines to his staff, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.