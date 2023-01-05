Obey or leave: NGOs torn over Taliban ban on women staff

KABUL: Aid groups say they have been "pushed against a wall" by the Taliban prohibiting Afghan women from working for non-governmental organisations (NGO), a ban that has left a dangerous gap in life-saving support.

Afghanistan's NGOs have been instrumental in trying to address one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with half the country's population hungry and 3 million children at risk of malnutrition.

"It is impossible for us to continue our activities in the country if we don't have women as part of our organisations at all levels," Samira Sayed-Rahman, a senior official at International Rescue Committee (IRC), told AFP.

Some 1,260 NGOs operate across Afghanistan, with thousands of women workers providing services in healthcare, education, water and sanitation.

The IRC is one of several NGOs - along with CARE and Save the Children - that have suspended operations while they urge the Taliban to revoke the ban.

The discriminatory Taliban policy will see thousands of women lose their jobs and many more cut out of aid loops, workers say.

"The Taliban have pushed us against a wall," said a senior official at a foreign NGO, who asked not to be identified.

"They tell us, 'If you choose to leave instead of obeying our rules, then the (humanitarian) situation will only worsen'."

The ban was one of two crushing orders released in rapid succession last month: just days earlier, Taliban authorities banned women from university education.

It was the culmination of a slew of drip-fed restrictions on women's lives.