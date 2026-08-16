Taliban government supporters dance, take selfies in Kabul celebrations

KABUL: Dancing to loud patriotic music and taking selfies, supporters of the Taliban rallied in central Kabul on Saturday (Aug 15) to celebrate the government's five years in power.



Hundreds of Afghans gathered just metres from the former embassy of the United States, whose drawdown of troops resulted in the chaotic exit of foreign forces in 2021.



People packed into cars, spilled out of windows, sunroofs, or the back of pick-up trucks, waving the bright white flag of the Taliban government.



The authorities have faced criticism for imposing their strict interpretation of Islamic law on Afghans, with particularly tight rules reserved for women and girls, but some were thrilled with the anniversary.



"We are very hopeful and happy for Afghanistan's future," said 28-year-old Mohammad Daud Rahmani, who owns a construction business in southern Kandahar.