US says Taliban legitimacy and support will need to be 'earned'

WASHINGTON: The United States expects the Taliban to live up to their commitments now that US troops have pulled out of Afghanistan, but any legitimacy or support will need to be "earned", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday (Aug 30).

America's top diplomat, speaking just hours after the final US evacuation flights left Kabul, said Washington has suspended its diplomatic presence in Kabul as of Monday and shifted its operations to Qatar.

"Our troops have departed Afghanistan," Blinken said.

"A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun.