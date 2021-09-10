Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent, UN says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent, UN says

Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent, UN says

FILE PHOTO: Taliban forces try to stop the protesters, as they shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

10 Sep 2021 06:26PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 06:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: The UN rights office on Friday (Sep 10) said that the Taliban response to peaceful marches in Afghanistan has been increasingly violent, with authorities using live ammunition, batons and whips and causing the deaths of at least four protesters.

Protests and demonstrations, often led by women, pose a challenge to the new Islamist Taliban government as it seeks to consolidate control after seizing the capital Kabul nearly a month ago.

"We have seen a reaction from the Taliban which has unfortunately been severe," Ravina Shamdasani, UN rights spokesperson, told a briefing in Geneva, saying the United Nations had documented four protester deaths from gunfire.

However, she said that some or all may have resulted from efforts to disperse protesters with firing.

She added that the United Nations had also received reports of house-to-house searches for those who participated in the protests. Journalists covering the protests have also been intimidated.

"In one case, one journalist was reported to have been told, as he was being kicked in the head, 'You are lucky you haven't been beheaded'," Shamdasani said. "Really there has been lots of intimidation of journalists simply trying to do their job."

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Afghanistan Taliban

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us