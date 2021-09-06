Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul

Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen leaves after a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on Jul 9, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva)

06 Sep 2021 06:47AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 06:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday (Sep 5) with the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy.

"The UN delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries," Shaheen said on Twitter.

Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month.

Shaheen said the Taliban assured the UN delegation of "cooperation and provision of needed facilities".

The United Nations is expected to convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sep 13 to help avert what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a "looming humanitarian catastrophe".

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

United Nations Taliban Afghanistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us