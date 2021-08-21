US flies to rescue of Americans trying to escape Kabul

WASHINGTON: The US military in Afghanistan sent helicopters to rescue more than 150 Americans unable to reach the Kabul airport gates, an official said Friday (Aug 20), in the first evidence that US forces were willing and able to go beyond the US-secured compound to help people seeking evacuation.

The news came as American officials confirmed evacuation operations from Afghanistan stalled for about seven hours Friday, because the receiving base in Qatar was overflowing and could not take in evacuees.

That left thousands more Afghans already cleared to leave their country for the United States waiting at the Kabul airport.

"It was early this morning, and it lasted about six to seven hours," Major General Hank Taylor told reporters, adding the backlog was subsequently cleared.

The US State Department has been criticized for being overly bureaucratic and not having enough staff to process thousands of Afghans seeking to come to the United States.

Evacuee accounts from Qatar describe sleeping on the floor in sweltering heat in a US aircraft hanger for three days or more, with limited facilities.

Taylor said US aircraft flew some 6,000 people, including a couple of hundred US citizens, out of Kabul in the 24 hours to early Friday, until the bottleneck halted flights.