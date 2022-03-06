Talk of Russian nuclear escalation is brinkmanship, says UK's Raab

LONDON: British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab described talk of the threat of Russia using nuclear weapons in its invasion of Ukraine as brinkmanship and rejected President Putin's statement that likened Western sanctions to a declaration of war.

A week ago Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing what he called aggressive statements by NATO leaders and Western economic sanctions against Moscow.

On Sunday (Mar 6), Russian media reported Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, citing an unidentified source and giving no evidence.

"I think its rhetoric and brinkmanship," Raab told Sky News when asked about a possible nuclear escalation by the Kremlin.

"(Putin's) got a track record as long as anyone's arm of misinformation and propaganda ... this is a distraction from what the real issues are at hand - which is that it's an illegal invasion and it is not going according to plan," Raab said.

He warned the conflict could last for months, if not years, and when asked whether a temporary ceasefire in parts of Ukraine would hold, said he was sceptical about Russian promises.