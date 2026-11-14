Tanker hits docked river cruise boat in New Orleans, but no fatalities

HOUSTON, United States: A tanker ship collided with a river cruise boat docked in New Orleans on Friday (Nov 13), causing it to capsize, but all of the roughly 180 people aboard were accounted for, officials said.

The American Heritage, a riverboat operated by American Cruise Lines that had been docked for about two hours in the Mississippi River, was hit by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker.

Despite the fact that passengers were disembarking at the time of the collision, which took place at about 12.30pm, there were no fatalities.

"This is a miracle. It is a literal miracle on the Mississippi," Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry told reporters.