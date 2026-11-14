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Tanker hits docked river cruise boat in New Orleans, but no fatalities
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Tanker hits docked river cruise boat in New Orleans, but no fatalities

Tanker hits docked river cruise boat in New Orleans, but no fatalities

First responders work the scene by the riverboat American Heritage after it capsized following a collision with the tanker Atlantic Asphalt on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Nov 13, 2026. (Photo: Getty Images via AFP/Michael DeMocker)

14 Nov 2026 11:09AM
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HOUSTON, United States: A tanker ship collided with a river cruise boat docked in New Orleans on Friday (Nov 13), causing it to capsize, but all of the roughly 180 people aboard were accounted for, officials said.

The American Heritage, a riverboat operated by American Cruise Lines that had been docked for about two hours in the Mississippi River, was hit by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker.

Despite the fact that passengers were disembarking at the time of the collision, which took place at about 12.30pm, there were no fatalities.

"This is a miracle. It is a literal miracle on the Mississippi," Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry told reporters.

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People being helped out of the water after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orleans on Nov 13, 2026. (Image: AP/Devon Flanagan)

Thirty-two people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but none had suffered critical injuries, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno told a press conference. 

Two of those hospitalised were police officers who were helping with the evacuations, she added.

Moreno put the total number of people on the river cruiser at between 180 and 190.

American Cruise Lines confirmed the incident in a statement, adding: "Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved."

In a later statement, it said: "We are getting everyone who was aboard the ship settled into hotels and making sure they have everything they need." 

It was not immediately clear why the tanker collided with the river cruiser, which had docked about two hours before the collision.

A tugboat stabilises the riverboat American Heritage after it capsized following a collision with the tanker Atlantic Asphalt on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Nov 13, 2026. (Photo: Getty Images via AFP/Michael DeMocker)

First responders evacuated approximately 87 people from the cruise ship before it turned on its side, Moreno said.

"We have zero people unaccounted for," she added.

US President Donald Trump thanked Landry for his "outstanding leadership during this very agonising period of time," in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The Mississippi River was closed to vessel traffic in the area of the incident.

The US Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the crash.

Source: AFP/ws

Related Topics

United States cruise tanker ship collision
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