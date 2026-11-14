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Tanker hits river cruise ship near New Orleans port
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World

Tanker hits river cruise ship near New Orleans port

Around 130 passengers were onboard as rescue operations began.

Tanker hits river cruise ship near New Orleans port

This image taken from video provided by Devon Flanagan shows people being helped out of the water after a tanker crashed into a river cruise in New Orleans, Friday, Nov 13, 2026. (Photo: AP/Devon Flanagan)

14 Nov 2026 05:09AM
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HOUSTON: A tanker ship collided with a river cruise boat docked near the port of New Orleans on Friday (Nov 13) with approximately 130 passengers onboard, leaving the pleasure vessel partially submerged, local media reported.

A rescue operation was underway, CBS affiliate WAFB reported, citing port authorities. The network showed images of the cruise boat, the American Heritage operated by American Cruise Lines, listing and partially underwater.

Passengers could be seen on the boat's deck as it tipped over in the WAFB footage.

It was not immediately clear why the tanker, the Atlantic Asphalt, collided with the river cruiser.

Source: AFP/fs

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