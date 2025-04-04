With tariff details in hand, Fed now has to weigh inflation risks against blow to growth

After battling inflation for two years and coming close to containing it while keeping the unemployment rate low, US central bankers are now wrestling with a concept they'd rather avoid - stagflation, or a situation where prices and joblessness rise together as they did in the 1970s, a low point for the Fed.



At the moment, "we're certainly not in a stagflationary environment," Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said on Wednesday in remarks given just as Trump was unveiling his chart of tariff rates in the Rose Garden.



But "we may be in a situation where we're already seeing some upside risks to inflation and some real increases in inflation, at least in some categories ... We may be seeing down the road a little bit of a slowdown as well," Kugler said. "We're paying close attention about, how much will that slowdown mean? How much will those upside rates to inflation be realized?"