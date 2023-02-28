Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Tate brothers lose detention appeal in Romanian court
Tate brothers lose detention appeal in Romanian court

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are escorted by police officers inside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appel, in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb 27, 2023. (Photo: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca via REUTERS)

28 Feb 2023 04:26AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 04:27AM)
BUCHAREST: A Romanian court on Monday (Feb 27) upheld the detention of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, rejecting an appeal from their lawyers.

The brothers have been in police custody since Dec 29 as prosecutors investigate them and two Romanian women for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations.

The Tate brothers, who have dual US and British nationality, have had their detention extended until the end of March. Prosecutors can ask Romanian courts to extend suspects' detention for up to 180 days.

A court on Feb 21 ruled the two female suspects, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, should be placed under house arrest when their current arrest warrant expires on Monday.

The brothers' lawyers had argued against their continued detention, saying prosecutors had not given new evidence or brought new charges.

Judges have previously said the brothers posed a flight risk and their release could jeopardise the investigation.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer from Luton in southern England, has millions of followers online where he promotes a luxury lifestyle from wealth he says he earned from investments including a pornographic webcam business.

He gained mainstream notoriety for misogynistic remarks that got him banned from all major social media platforms, although Twitter reinstated his account after Elon Musk bought the company last year.

Source: Reuters/ec

