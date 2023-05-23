Tears, anger from displaced residents as Russia claims Bakhmut

KYIV: Residents of Ukraine's eastern hotspot of Bakhmut drop into a Kyiv support centre for medical care and clothing, weeping for their shattered town as Russia claims full control.

Russia's Wagner mercenaries claim to have captured Bakhmut after months of intense attacks - while Ukraine insists it is still fighting in the destroyed city.

"I only want to say one thing to those who were waiting (for Russia): you've got what you wanted!" said Olga, who fled her hometown.

Olga and other displaced Bakhmut residents visit a support centre in Kyiv set up by their local government, where they can see a doctor and get free clothes or bedding.

With angry tears, Olga, 33, described how she arrived in the capital Kyiv in October, after fleeing Bakhmut with her husband and two children.

"Ending up homeless when you have an address" she said, as her two-year-old daughter Nikol fiddled nervously with her dress.

The Bakhmut residents follow what has happened to their homes in the once quiet and leafy town on news and social media channels, showing harrowing images on their mobile phones.

Russia's "Wagner (mercenaries) went in there and we realised that was it," Olga said.

"At first we had friends still there. When they (Russians) removed the last people who hadn't evacuated in time, we realised they were razing it all."

Vera Biryukova, a 74-year-old retired teacher, showed a stream of pictures of a burnt-out building with empty windows - her flat is on the ground floor.

"There are battles round there now. I see from the footage that in my block the 2nd and 5th entrances were on fire and the roof too.