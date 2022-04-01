In tears at border, Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

SHEHYNI, Ukraine : Valery Petrovich Sorokin, 66, didn't want to leave his home outside of Kharkiv. He suffers from arthritis and struggles to move. But, a month into the war, as Russian bombs fell around him, his family told him he had to go to Poland with them.

"There are planes all the time and the sound of bombing all the time, it's very loud," he told Reuters tearfully as his family huddled under green tents set up to protect refugees from the rain as they waited at the Shehyni border crossing in Ukraine.

"They did it, they did these horrible things. It's hard to believe," he said, choking on his words. "For what? For ambitions? The ambitions of the 'ruler'?"

Sorokin is one of hundreds of Ukrainian refugees who were waiting in the rain to cross from Shehyni into Medyka, in Poland, on Thursday. Many had stayed in cities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol in the east until they ran out of supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.