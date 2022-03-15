Tears, fear and fury in Kyiv after Russian attacks

KYIV: Lidiya Tikhovska peered past the crater left behind by the latest Russian missile to smash into Kyiv and pictured the charred remains of her son mangled in the scattered debris.

The 83-year-old stood perfectly still in the afternoon sun and fixed her gaze on the twisted metal of cars and a green trolleybus scattered across the wide city street.

Her 58-year-old son had just nipped out to the local shop to get some food and basic supplies.

And then the Russian missile blew in, the second of the day to fall on Ukraine's increasingly besieged and traumatised capital.

"He is lying near the car, but they won't let me pass," Tikhovska whispered.

Policemen and paramedics crunched their feet over piles of smashed glass and measured the depth of the crater created by the Russian missile near Tikhovska's scarred apartment building.

The black hole in the ground looked big enough to swallow a car.

But Tikhovska was only looking at the spot where an ambulance worker said her son Vitaliy's remains lay behind the police tape.

"They say that he is too severely burned, that I won't recognise him, but I still want to see him," the elderly mother said.

"Now I will be alone in my flat. What do I need this flat for?" she asked.

Tears rolled down her pale cheeks as she clung a little tighter to her grandson's elbow for support.

"I wish Russia the same grief I feel now," she said and gently shook her head.

'PUTIN IS FINISHED'

Russia's assault on Kyiv - launched on Feb 24 but initially repelled by an enthusiastic army, many of them volunteers - is gathering momentum again.

Ferocious clashes on Kyiv's northwestern edge are now accompanied by long-range missile strikes that killed at least two people and injured a dozen on Monday alone.

A second front is also opening up across the wide-open industrial districts of Kyiv's more remote northeast.

The growing sense of peril has forced armed volunteers who patrol Kyiv's sandbagged checkpoints to start demanding ever-changing code words from passing cars.