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Teenager charged in London synagogue arson attack
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Teenager charged in London synagogue arson attack

Teenager charged in London synagogue arson attack

Police forensic officers work inside a cordon set up near to Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow, north-west London, on Apr 19, 2026, the scene of an arson attack overnight. (File photo: AFP/Justin Tallis)

21 Apr 2026 08:14PM
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LONDON: United Kingdom police said on Tuesday (Apr 21) a teenage boy has been charged with arson over the latest in a spate of attacks on Jewish sites around London.

In the latest incident late on Saturday, a bottle containing "some sort of accelerant" was thrown through a window of Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow, northwest London, according to police.

Smoke was seen inside the room, but no injuries were reported, Metropolitan police said.

Footage was posted online of someone in dark clothing setting light to the bottle and throwing it through the synagogue's window.

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Two young men, aged 17 and 19, were arrested, with the youngest now having been charged with arson not endangering life. He was due to appear in court later on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has been released as police investigations continue.

Matt Jukes, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, revealed on Monday that 15 people have now been arrested for six incidents in recent months.

The six incidents include a burning object thrown on Wednesday against the offices of Persian media outlet Iran International, which is critical of Iran's clerical leadership.

Jukes alleged the new arrests came amid a pattern of "thugs for hire" as Britain sees "the pressure of hostile states bearing into our communities".

London's police force has been probing whether the attacks have been instigated by Iranian proxies, as Britain's chief rabbi warned of "a sustained campaign of violence and intimidation" against Jews in the UK.

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Source: AFP/rl

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