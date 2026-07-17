Trump suspends teleprompter operator over betting allegations

"STRICT ETHICAL GUIDELINES"

Perez, who has operated Trump's teleprompter since 2016, made bets on speeches including the State of the Union address in February, remarks to the Davos forum in Switzerland and a December primetime address, ABC said.



The operator even backed out of certain bets mid-speech when Trump veered off script and skipped over a part that included a word Perez had placed a bet on Trump mentioning, the broadcaster said.



The report came just hours before Trump was due to deliver another address to the nation on Thursday that the White House said would focus on protecting the integrity of US elections.



"So there will be a teleprompter operator tonight, of course - but it will not be the one, unfortunately, in that story," Leavitt said.



Prediction markets have faced increasing scrutiny in the United States over insider trading allegations, and are banned in some other countries.



A US soldier is facing federal charges for using classified information to bet on online prediction markets related to the operation in January to capture former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. He allegedly made more than US$400,000.



The White House insisted it had safeguards in place.



"There are very strict ethical guidelines here at the White House that explicitly state not to do this," Leavitt said.



Despite that, Trump's own son Don Jr. has been an advisor for Kalshi since January 2025. He hailed the prediction market after it correctly called the 2024 election for his father.