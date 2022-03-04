Tens of millions at risk in Ukraine, UN says

GENEVA: The United Nations' human rights chief said on Thursday (Mar 3) that tens of millions of lives were at risk in Ukraine as the conflict there intensified.

Michelle Bachelet called for an immediate halt to hostilities as she opened a debate at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on setting up an international commission of inquiry into alleged violations by Russia.

"Tens of millions of people remain in the country, in potentially mortal danger. I am deeply concerned that the current escalation of military operations will further heighten the harm they face," Bachelet said.

Russia's ambassador to the council, Gennady Gatilov, dismissed calls for an inquiry, denounced what he called the "criminal regime in Kyiv" and accused the United States and EU of supplying lethal weapons.

"We do not see any added value in today's debate," he said.

Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister, told the talks by video message that Russian troops were carrying out acts tantamount to war crimes and called for perpetrators to be held accountable.

"Recent events clearly point to the fact that the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine carry out the most blatant violations and abuses of human rights, systematically engage in acts that clearly amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," she said.

Dzhaparova urged the council to adopt a resolution brought by Ukraine and allies including the United States and European Union that would launch the international inquiry. The resolution is expected to be adopted in a vote on Friday, Western diplomats said.

'DEEPLY ALARMED'

Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin sent his troops over the border on Feb 24.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation", denies targeting civilians and says its aim is to "disarm" Ukraine and arrest leaders it falsely calls neo-Nazis.