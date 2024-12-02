Tens of thousands rally in Georgia, PM rebuffs calls for new vote

TBILISI: Police in Georgia fired tear gas and water cannons on Sunday (Dec 1) on a fourth straight day of pro-EU protests that drew tens of thousands of people, as the prime minister rebuffed calls for new elections.

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in Oct 26 parliamentary polls that the pro-European opposition said were fraudulent.

The turmoil has deepened since Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced on Thursday that Georgia was shelving accession talks with the European Union until 2028, sparking a wave of protests in the capital, Tbilisi, and other cities.

The opposition is boycotting the new parliament, while pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili has asked the constitutional court to annul the election result, declaring the new legislature and government "illegitimate".

Critics accuse Georgian Dream, in power for more than a decade, of having steered the country away from the European Union in recent years and of moving closer to Russia, an accusation it denies.

The interior ministry has said about 150 demonstrators have been arrested in this latest protest wave, while the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association put the number at 200.

Police in some instances have chased protesters through the streets, beating them and firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

Waving European and Georgian flags, tens of thousands rallied outside parliament on Sunday evening, AFP reporters saw.

Some demonstrators tossed fireworks and stones at riot police, while others banged on the metal door blocking parliament's entrance.