Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse

KHERSON: About 42,000 people were at risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas along the Dnipro River after a dam collapsed, as the United Nations aid chief warned of "grave and far-reaching consequences."

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the collapse of the massive dam on Tuesday (Jun 6), which sent floodwaters across a swathe of the war zone and forced thousands to flee.

Ukraine said Russia committed a deliberate war crime in blowing up the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which powered a hydroelectric station. The Kremlin blamed Ukraine, saying it was trying to distract from the launch of a major counteroffensive Moscow says is faltering.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council that the dam breach "will have grave and far-reaching consequences for thousands of people in southern Ukraine on both sides of the front line through the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods."

"The sheer magnitude of the catastrophe will only become fully realized in the coming days," he said.

No deaths were initially reported, but US spokesman John Kirby said the flooding had probably caused "many deaths".

Ukrainian officials estimated about 42,000 people were at risk from the flooding, which is expected to peak on Wednesday.

In Kherson city, about 60km downstream from the dam, water levels rose by 3.5m on Tuesday, forcing residents to slog through water up to their knees to evacuate, carrying plastic bags full of possessions and small pets in carriers.

"Everything is submerged in water, all the furniture, the fridge, food, all flowers, everything is floating. I do not know what to do," Oskana, 53, said when asked about her house.Buses, trains and private vehicles were marshalled to carry people to safety in about 80 communities threatened by flooding.

