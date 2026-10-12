Tens of thousands urge climate action at Brussels demo

BRUSSELS: Tens of thousands of people marched Sunday (Oct 11) through the Belgian capital Brussels to the EU's headquarters to demand greater action to combat climate change ahead of a major UN summit.

Record heatwaves across Europe in recent months have raised concerns about the impact that man-made climate change is having on the continent.

Delegates from around the globe will gather in the Turkish resort town of Antalya next month for the annual COP gathering.

But expectations are low that the meeting will yield any major breakthroughs as the United States under Donald Trump has disengaged from the process and momentum is waning in Europe.

"There is a great deal of concern among the population, not just among the protesters today," economist Etienne de Callatay told AFP, as he attended the march.

"The extreme heat we experienced this summer is something everyone was aware of. Politicians shouldn't be afraid of electoral repercussions if they take courageous measures on environmental issues."

Aurore Schreiber, who works for a development cooperation NGO, said she had attended with her family "so that politicians wake up and hear the citizens' message".

"We need to listen to the demands of young people and the most vulnerable," she said. "We need greener, fairer supply chains that take into account workers' issues and wages."