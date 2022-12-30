Tensions in Korean peninsula expected to rise as South Korea, US mark 70 years of alliance with military drills

SEOUL: Tensions in the Korean peninsula are expected to rise next year, as South Korea and the United States mark 70 years of their alliance with several military drills.

South Korea has said it will hold more than 20 large-scale joint military drills with the US next year, a move which could enrage Pyongyang.

The North conducted its highest number of missile tests in 2022, the most in a single year since leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2011, and more than the three previous years combined.