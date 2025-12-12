TerraUSD creator Do Kwon sentenced to 15 years' jail over US$40 billion crypto collapse

NEW YORK: Do Kwon, the South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur behind two digital currencies that lost an estimated US$40 billion in 2022, was sentenced in New York federal court on Thursday (Dec 11) to 15 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy.

US district judge Paul A Engelmayer, who handed down the sentence, sharply rebuked Kwon for repeatedly lying to everyday investors who trusted him with their life savings.

"This was a fraud on an epic, generational scale. In the history of federal prosecutions, there are few frauds that have caused as much harm as you have, Mr. Kwon," Engelmayer said during a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Kwon, 34, who co-founded Singapore-based Terraform Labs and developed the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, previously pleaded guilty and admitted to misleading investors about a coin that was supposed to maintain a steady price during periods of crypto market volatility.

He was one of several cryptocurrency moguls to face federal charges after a slump in digital token prices in 2022 prompted the collapse of a number of companies.

Dressed in yellow prison garb, Kwon addressed the court and apologised to his victims, including the hundreds who submitted letters to the court describing the harm they had suffered.

"All of their stories were harrowing and reminded me again of the great losses that I’ve caused. I want to tell these victims that I am sorry," Kwon said.

Ayyildiz Attila, one of the hundreds of victims who submitted letters to the court, said he lost between US$400,000 and US$500,000 in the collapse.

"My savings, my future, and the results of years of sacrifice disappeared. I struggled to keep up with payments and responsibilities, and everything I had worked for was erased," Attila said.

Kwon's lawyer Sean Hecker said in an email after the sentencing that Kwon spoke from the heart, expressed genuine remorse and will continue his efforts to make amends.

US attorney Jay Clayton in Manhattan said in a statement following the hearing that Kwon devised elaborate schemes to inflate the value of his cryptocurrencies and fled accountability when his crimes caught up to him.