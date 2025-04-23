Tesla salvages first-quarter profit margins as car sales skid

It added that it was "difficult to measure the impacts of shifting global trade policy on the automotive and energy supply chains, our cost structure and demand for durable goods and related services," which would prompt a reevaluation of its annual forecast.



The electric vehicle maker reported revenue of US$19.34 billion for the January-March quarter, compared with estimates of US$21.11 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Tesla reported earlier this month that deliveries in the January-March period slid 13 per cent, as the company lost ground to Chinese rivals, and Musk's political actions as a close adviser to US President Donald Trump have damaged the brand.