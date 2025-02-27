Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years

AIRBORNE THREAT

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus spread through droplets when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It poses a serious risk to unvaccinated individuals, including infants under 12-15 months who aren't yet eligible for vaccination, and those with weakened immune systems.



During outbreaks, about one in five infected individuals requires hospitalization, and one in 20 develops pneumonia. In rare cases, measles leads to brain swelling and can be fatal. It also increases the risk of pregnancy complications, including premature birth and low birth weight.



The US reported 285 measles cases in 2023, according to the CDC. The largest recent outbreak was in 2019, with 1,274 cases -- primarily in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey -- the highest national total in decades.



Before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, it is thought that millions contracted the disease annually, and several hundred died. While measles was declared eliminated in the US in 2000, outbreaks persist each year.



RFK Jr has repeatedly and falsely linked the MMR vaccine to autism, a claim thoroughly debunked by scientific research.



In one of his first actions in charge, the federal health department postponed a routine meeting of an independent advisory panel that makes vaccine recommendations to the CDC.



Originally set for Feb 26-28, the meeting was to address vaccines for meningococcal disease, influenza, and chikungunya. No new date has been announced.